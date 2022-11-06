Bibi Jagir Kaur asked to appear before SAD’s disciplinary committee on Monday

The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday gave one more chance to party’s rebellious leader and former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur to appear before the committee on Monday ( November 7) to explain her decision to contest November 9 election of the SGPC president out of party’s dictate.

The disciplinary committee asked Bibi to appear in person at party headquarters here. Last week on November 2, Bibi was suspended from the party and was given two days’ time to explain her position and was given another chance to reply by Sunday, however, she remained evasive on both the occasions.

The party has given her a chance for the second time, for which a decision was taken at a meeting of the disciplinary committee presided over by its head Sikander Singh Maluka which was held at Maluka village in Bathinda district .

“What for do I reply now.The party has already suspended me (from the party),” Bibi asked, adding that she would not re-consider her decision now. She was reacting to Sunday’s decision of the disciplinary committee. Bibi had earlier challenged the system of ‘Lifafa’ (envelope) culture (party president naming the president hours before the election).

After a gap of 20 years the system has been challenged by three times president of the apex body of Sikhs, which is also called the mini parliament managing atleast 80 historic gurdwaras, two medical colleges, three hospitals and number of schools and colleges. Decision by one time confidante of the Badals to jump into the election fray forced party to name its candidate (sitting incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami) days in advance.

Extending an invitation to Bibi, Maluka suggested her to explain the point of view she had to the committee. “This is being done so that a personal hearing can be given to Bibi ji”, the disciplinary committee chairperson said. “The disciplinary committee has given her two opportunities to reply to the show cause notice. Now she has been given an opportunity to present her case in person,” added Maluka. Other members of the committee Virsa Singh Valtoha and Mantar Singh Brar attended the meeting even as Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Dr Sukhwinder Kumar joined online.

Bibi alleges political interference in SGPC matters:

According to Bibi, SAD leaders were pressurising SGPC members and intimidating them, saying that they would know from the ballot paper as to who has voted in whose favour. “This is party’s highhandedness as its purely political interference in religious matters,” said Bibi, adding that Dhami could meet the members for support but not the leaders of Akali Dal. “I am not meeting the members because when the party comes to know about that they reach out to the members to put pressure on them,” she informed.

