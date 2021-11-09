Biggest scam in PM Cares: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Prime Minister refusing to account for the money in the PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) fund indicated that it was the biggest scam.

Labelling it as a “sophisticated” form of corruption, Mehbooba said, “They used to say that demonetisation will bring back black money, violence will end, and so will corruption. However, the level of corruption prevalent now has never been seen before,” she said.

“You do not want to give an account of a fund that has millions and billions. If this is not corruption, then what is it?” she rhetorically asked.

On reports pertaining to the ventilators supplied to Kashmiri hospitals under the PM-CARES Fund being defective, she said. “Not only the ventilators sent here are defunct, but even those which reached Gujarat and other places are defunct. The biggest scam is in the PM-CARES fund,” she alleged.

She also lent her support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws that were passed by the Parliament last year.

“For the past year, farmers have been on the roads and many of them have become martyrs and some have even even died by suicide. However, the union government is not affected. If this is not arrogance, then what is?”

“These times will not last. The farmers anger and the results of some states will force the BJP government to take note,” she said.