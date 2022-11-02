Bihar man arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 8.5 lakh

A man hailing from Bihar has been arrested for duping a man from Sector 40 of ₹8.5 lakh by posing as his friend settled in Australia.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Ali Rehman, 26.

The complainant, Prafulla Mohan Sinha, said a person had called him posing as his friend from Australia. The caller told him that he has a friend namely Jaspal Singh in Kolkata, who needs money for his wife’s medical treatment.

Sinha shared his account details with the caller and received a receipt of ₹18 lakh on WhatsApp. The accused told him that the money will be credited to his account in 24 hours.

Then, a person introducing himself as Jaspal, called Sinha and made him transfer ₹8.5 lakh into separate accounts in two separate transactions.

However, Sinha did not receive the ₹18 lakh as promised, and realised he had been duped, following which he lodged a complaint.

The accused has been sent to two days in police custody.

2 UP men arrested for ₹2.44L credit card fraud

Two men from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by the cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹2.44 lakh on the pretext of activating his credit card.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, 21, and Avdesh Kumar, 24.

The duo had been booked on August 10, 2021, based on the complaint of one Paramjit Singh. He told police that a person claiming to be a State Bank of India employee had called him to verify details for activation of his credit card.

The caller asked Paramjit for details of his HSBC credit card, including the CVV number and an OTP. As soon as Paramjit provided the details, the caller disconnected and ₹48,480, ₹98,101 and ₹98,101 were withdrawn from his account in separate transactions.

A cheating case had been registered at Sector 39 police station.

Police said that during investigation, they found that the cash had been credited to Rajesh’s account and their location was traced. They were arrested during a raid at Firozabad in UP. The accused were produced before a court and sent to one day in police remand.