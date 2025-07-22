Bihar voters in Himachal can apply online for electoral roll update until July 25

Bihar residents temporarily living in Himachal Pradesh can now apply online to verify and update their voter details under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Pre-filled forms are available for download and can be submitted after signing—via WhatsApp, email, or in person through BLOs. (HT representative)

A spokesperson of the State Election Commission said on Monday that the SIR exercise is currently underway in Bihar as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The last date to submit enumeration forms is July 25, 2025.

Eligible voters can complete the process online through the official portal https://voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET mobile app. Alternatively, their family members can submit the forms to the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, 2025, and voters can raise claims and objections from August 1 to September 1, 2025. To support their application, they must attach one of the 11 approved identity documents, such as a government-issued ID, passport, educational certificate, domicile certificate, or pension papers.

Pre-filled forms are available for download and can be submitted after signing—via WhatsApp, email, or in person through BLOs. If supporting documents are not readily available, they can be submitted later within the claim period.

For assistance, voters may call the helpline number 1950 or visit the nearest election office. Voters are advised to regularly check their status on the ECINET app or website to ensure their names are correctly included in the electoral roll.