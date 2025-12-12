Bijli Mahadev ropeway: NGT asks Himachal govt to file reply in three weeks

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), raising concern over the alleged seismic, environmental and Forest Rights Act violations in the 2.4-km Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Kullu’s Kharal Valley, has asked the Himachal Pradesh government to file a reply within three weeks. The advocate general for Himachal Pradesh assured the Tribunal that all issues will be examined and responded to within three weeks. (File)

The order was issued on December 9 during hearing of two applications regarding the matter.

The Bijli Mahadev ropeway project is a Union government project under the Parvatmala Yojana, also known as the National Ropeways Development Programme — designed to offer a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional road transport in hilly areas. The project is to be built at an estimated cost of ₹284 crore with a capacity of 36,000 passenger trips per day. The project, funded by the Centre, is being executed by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited. The project has secured stage-1 in-principal permission from the environment ministry. The project developer has already submitted the costs, including of trees to be cut, and the environmental compensation for the forest land to be diverted for the project.The work is presently suspended.

The applicants had pointed out before the NGT that the seismic, landslide, and flood risks mentioned in the project’s feasibility report have not been adequately assessed or addressed. While the report classifies the area as Seismic Zone-V, the latest BIS report places it in the highest-risk Zone-VI, requiring stricter safety and design measures.

The NGT also pointed out that Forest Rights Act compliance is alleged to be missing. The applicants claim the NOC submitted is forged and that forest rights of 14 villages remain unsettled, whereas the record shows settlement for only four villages.

The advocate general for Himachal Pradesh assured the Tribunal that all issues will be examined and responded to within three weeks. The tribunal listed the matter for next hearing on January 13, 2026.