Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bike catches fire in Ludhiana, rider jumps off
chandigarh news

Bike catches fire in Ludhiana, rider jumps off

A bike caught fire after ramming into a divider and coming in contact with streetlight wires on the Partap Chowk flyover
The rider, Bikram Saini of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, was on his way to Dholewal Chowk from Gill Road around midday when the mishap took place. (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
The rider, Bikram Saini of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, was on his way to Dholewal Chowk from Gill Road around midday when the mishap took place. (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a freak accident, a bike caught fire after ramming into a divider and coming in contact with streetlight wires on the Partap Chowk flyover on Friday afternoon.

The rider, Bikram Saini of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, was on his way to Dholewal Chowk from Gill Road around midday when the mishap took place. Saini jumped off his still moving two-wheeler, a TVS-Apache, to escape the flames, and sustained injuries on his head, arms, and legs. A video showing the flaming bike, and passersby arranging an ambulance for the injured rider have been doing the rounds on social media. Saini has been admitted to a private hospital.

It took firefighters from the Gill Road fire station 15 minutes to douse the flames. Miller Ganj police post in-charge ASI Gurjit Singh said, “We are yet to take the victim’s statement. However, it is suspected that the bike caught fire after coming in contact with naked streetlight wires. There is no streetlight pole on the site.”

It is learnt that the victim’s leg was fractured in the incident.

Fire in godown

Fire broke out at a godown storing thread and hosiery waste in Jaspal Bangar village on Friday morning. No casualty was reported.

The fire broke out at around 1am and a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. A labourer, who was asleep on the other side of the godown, raised the alarm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operation continued for around three hours.

Leading fireman Rajan Singh said, “The labourer came out safely. They were also able to remove some material out of the building before the fire brigade reached at the spot. The flames were doused by 4pm.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

    Funds for tribal welfare have increased under modi govt: Amit Shah in MP

    Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Union home minister Amit Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.

  • ASikh jatha from Pakistan at the Attari border on Friday. A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. (HT Photo)

    400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations

    A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan on Friday crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi. The jatha is on a seven-day visit to India. The jatha leader, Pritam Singh said they were scheduled to attend the main event held at the Red Fort but they were granted a late visa.

  • Amarinder Singh Raja Warring taking charge as the Punjab Congress president in Chandigarh on Friday. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu are also seen. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Factional feud casts shadow on Raja Warring’s coronation

    Chandigarh Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge and spelled out his “3D” formula of discipline, dedication and dialogue to meet the challenges and resurrect the party in the state. Warring along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed office at a low-key event in the presence of several former ministers, MLAs and other party leaders.

  • BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused AAP of creating a divide in society by giving free electricity to Dalits while the general category has been ignored. He claimed the party has lost the faith of the Punjabis. (HT File Photo)

    Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh

    Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab. He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers. He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.

  • More than 500 cops have been freed from VIP duty by this order, a Punjab Police official said (PTI Photo/For representation only)

    Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover

    The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members. These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out