Bike catches fire in Ludhiana, rider jumps off
In a freak accident, a bike caught fire after ramming into a divider and coming in contact with streetlight wires on the Partap Chowk flyover on Friday afternoon.
The rider, Bikram Saini of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, was on his way to Dholewal Chowk from Gill Road around midday when the mishap took place. Saini jumped off his still moving two-wheeler, a TVS-Apache, to escape the flames, and sustained injuries on his head, arms, and legs. A video showing the flaming bike, and passersby arranging an ambulance for the injured rider have been doing the rounds on social media. Saini has been admitted to a private hospital.
It took firefighters from the Gill Road fire station 15 minutes to douse the flames. Miller Ganj police post in-charge ASI Gurjit Singh said, “We are yet to take the victim’s statement. However, it is suspected that the bike caught fire after coming in contact with naked streetlight wires. There is no streetlight pole on the site.”
It is learnt that the victim’s leg was fractured in the incident.
Fire in godown
Fire broke out at a godown storing thread and hosiery waste in Jaspal Bangar village on Friday morning. No casualty was reported.
The fire broke out at around 1am and a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. A labourer, who was asleep on the other side of the godown, raised the alarm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operation continued for around three hours.
Leading fireman Rajan Singh said, “The labourer came out safely. They were also able to remove some material out of the building before the fire brigade reached at the spot. The flames were doused by 4pm.”
Funds for tribal welfare have increased under modi govt: Amit Shah in MP
Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Union home minister Amit Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.
400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Pakistan jatha in India to attend celebrations
A 48-member Sikh jatha from Pakistan on Friday crossed over India through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi. The jatha is on a seven-day visit to India. The jatha leader, Pritam Singh said they were scheduled to attend the main event held at the Red Fort but they were granted a late visa.
Factional feud casts shadow on Raja Warring’s coronation
Chandigarh Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge and spelled out his “3D” formula of discipline, dedication and dialogue to meet the challenges and resurrect the party in the state. Warring along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed office at a low-key event in the presence of several former ministers, MLAs and other party leaders.
Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab. He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers. He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.
Punjab: 185 VIPs lose security cover
The Punjab government on Friday withdrew security cover of around 185 more police protectees, including former ministers, ex-MLAs and SGPC members. These protectees, who were assigned up to four gunmen, include former Akali ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Tota Singh, former Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh.
