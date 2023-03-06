Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bike lifters gang busted in Haryana’s Karnal, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 06, 2023 01:38 AM IST

The Karnal police said that the accused were also drug addicts, and they used to steal vehicles and sell them at lower prices to buy drugs.

With the arrest of two men, the Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in the theft of two-wheelers and recovered 17 stolen bikes from their possession, officials said.

The two accused in police custody along with recovered bikes. (HT Photo)
Investigation officer Rohtash Singh said the accused have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ajay Kumar, residents of the Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the accused were wanted in several cases of vehicle theft registered in various police stations in the district.

The police said that the accused were also drug addicts, and they used to steal vehicles and sell them at lower prices to buy drugs. The accused have been produced in court and were sent to judicial custody.

Monday, March 06, 2023
