Bike-borne men rob petrol pump employee of 86,000 in Ludhiana

Three motorcycle-borne men injured a petrol pump employee and robbed him of ₹86,000 on 200ft road near Phullanwal, police said on Friday. The accused have been captured in CCTVs installed at the petrol pump.

The Dugri police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

Dugri station house officer (SHO) Surinder Chopra said that three motorcycle-borne miscreants posing as customers struck at the petrol pump around 5.15pm and asked the petrol pump employee Sunil Kumar to fill the tank. “When Sunil asked them for money, the accused flashed a gun and a sharp-edged weapon. The accused threatened him to handover the cash he had to them. When he resisted, the accused thrashed Sunil and fled with the cash,” he added.

The SHO said the accused have been captured in the CCTVs installed at the petrol pump. The accused had covered their faces with masks.

A case has been registered against the accused and the police have been trying to trace them.