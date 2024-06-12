Bike-borne snatchers target two men in Chandigarh

Two more city residents fell prey to snatchers on Monday. The first incident was reported from Sector 9-A, Chandigarh, where a resident of Sector 9-B was targeted outside a house. (iStock)

The first incident was reported from Sector 9-A, where Rohit Chand, a resident of Sector 9-B, was targeted outside a house.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

He alleged that three motorcycle-borne men snatched two silver chains and a mobile phone from him in front of a house on Monday evening. Following his complaint, a case under Sections 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-3 police station.

Gurpreet Singh, the owner of Shiv Shakti Kiryana store in Nayagaon, reported a similar crime.

Singh complained that three motorcycle-borne men snatched his mobile phone and wallet containing ₹2,000 and important documents near the Sectors 14/15/ 24/25 intersection. Another FIR under similar sections was lodged at the Sector-11 police station. Police have launched investigation into both cases.

Two teens held snatching phone, cash in Maloya

Meanwhile, cracking a snatching case from May 27, police have arrested two teenagers.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, 18, of Jujhar Nagar, Mohali, and Brijesh, 18, of Kajehri, Sector 52.

Their arrest came following a complaint by Mohd Umar, a 19-year-old resident of Kachi Colony, Dhanas. He had reported that on the morning of May 27, he was taking bath in Gwala Colony, Maloya, when he was attacked by two boys.

The duo assaulted him, and snatched his mobile phone, ₹350 in cash and his spectacles. Umar raised the alarm and a passer-by called the police. A PCR vehicle responded quickly and took Umar to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

During investigation, police recovered the stolen mobile phone, the weapon and motorcycle used in the crime, a sword and clothes belonging to the complainant from the possession of the accused.