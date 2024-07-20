Biker robs four women of their jewellery at knife- point

A bike-borne man robbed four women out on a morning walk along with a child of their jewellery at knife point at Jassar village in Dehlon. The robber threatened the women to harm the kid if they resisted. A bike-borne man robbed four women out on a morning walk along with a child of their jewellery at knife point at Jassar village in Dehlon. The robber threatened the women to harm the kid if they resisted. (HT File)

After the accused left the spot, the women informed their family members. Later, the police were alerted. The Dehlon police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused. The accused has been captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement Amrit Kaur, 34, a resident of Greenwood colony of village Jassar.

Amrit Kaur stated that she along with her three neighbours often go for a morning walk in the area. On Friday morning she along with the neighbourhood women and a kid, went for a morning walk at 5.30 am. While returning home when they reached near a gaushala, a bike-borne man intercepted their way. The man wielded a sharp-edged weapon and asked them to hand over their earrings and rings to him. When they resisted, the accused threatened to harm the kid. The accused snatched three pairs of gold jewellery and a gold ring before fleeing.

Kaur stated that they immediately informed their family members and later alerted the police.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused under section 304 (snatching) of the BNS.

The accused was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the spot. However, the footage is not clear. The police found that the accused had used tape to cover the number plate of the bike to avoid being tracked.