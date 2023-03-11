‘Bill Leyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme introduced in Punjab budget

Chandigarh :Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema Friday announced the launch of a new scheme to check theft of tax revenue by unscrupulous traders and shopkeepers. Harpal Singh Cheema announced the scheme -’Bill Leyao, Inaam Pao’ (bring a bill, Get reward) while presenting the state budget. (Hindustan Times)

“In order to formalise financial transactions, educate the customer, and mop up GST (goods and service tax), I propose to introduce ‘Bill Leyao Inaam Pao’ Scheme in FY 2023-24. On the basis of a draw, monthly prizes will be given to people/customers who would submit their bills with the Taxation Department,” said Cheema.

Sharing details of the bill with reporters later, Cheema said, “anybody who purchases anything, suppose he buys a mobile, and gets a bill from a shopkeeper and gets that bill registered at a government portal. If that bill is found to be fake and the GST was not paid on it, action will be taken against the seller”. And if the bill is found genuine, then that customer stands to receive a reward for helping the government prevent tax theft, he said.

Speaking on excise revenue, Cheema claimed that the AAP government had demolished the liquor mafia in the state.

There was a 45% increase in revenue from excise duties for the first time, Cheema said, even as he accused the opposition parties of spreading propaganda against the state excise policy.

He said there was a jump of 26% in non-tax revenue. Cheema said that the revenue receipts have been projected at ₹98,852 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Talking about sector-wise increase in fund allocation proposed in the budget, Cheema said there is a 20% increase in the agriculture sector, 12% in education sector, 17% in social welfare sector, 19% in industry and commerce sector, 55% in sports and youth services, 36% in employment generation, and 11% in the health sector.