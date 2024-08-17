’Bill Liao Inam Pao’ scheme 2,601 win rewards worth 1.52 crore: Cheema

State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said prizes worth ₹1.52 crore will be disbursed to people who have uploaded bills on the ‘Mera Bill’ app and lauded the ‘Bill Liao Inam Pao’ scheme which has led to a significant increase in tax compliance with penalties collected to the tune of around ₹8 crore. State finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said prizes worth ₹ 1.52 crore will be disbursed to people who have uploaded bills on the ‘Mera Bill’ app and lauded the ‘Bill Liao Inam Pao’ scheme which has led to a significant increase in tax compliance with penalties collected to the tune of around ₹ 8 crore. (HT File)

Cheema said that 97,443 bills were uploaded on the app and 2,601 winners have been selected. As of now, prizes worth ₹1.10 crore have been already disbursed to 1,892 winners and the process of distributing rewards worth ₹41 lakh to the remaining 709 winners is underway.

“Penalties worth ₹7.92 crore have been charged to those who were found guilty of irregularities in bill issuance. To date, penalties worth ₹6.16 crore have been recovered,” Cheema added.

The ‘Bill Liao Inam Pao’ scheme was launched to encourage people to get bills from shopkeepers while purchasing goods to increase the state’s revenue collection.

“We are thrilled with the response to the scheme and will continue to innovate and implement initiatives that benefit the people of Punjab and promote a culture of tax compliance,” said Cheema.