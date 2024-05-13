 Bindal corners Himachal Pradesh’s CM Sukhu on unfulfilled guarantees - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bindal corners Himachal Pradesh’s CM Sukhu on unfulfilled guarantees

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 13, 2024 06:18 AM IST

“People of Himachal will not support dishonest people. The Congress Party has been dishonest with the women and youth. Gave a guarantee of giving ₹1,500 per month to women but not even a penny was given,” said Bindal addressing a public meeting at Shimla town’s Chaura Maidan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Himachal Pradesh state chief Rajeev Bindal launched a blistering attack against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government for its failure to fulfil the promises it made to the people ahead of the assembly elections.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP candidate from Shimla LS constituency Suresh Kashyap during the road show at Chaura Medan, Shimla on Sunday . (Deepak Sansta / H)
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal and BJP candidate from Shimla LS constituency Suresh Kashyap during the road show at Chaura Medan, Shimla on Sunday . (Deepak Sansta / H)

“People of Himachal will not support dishonest people. The Congress Party has been dishonest with the women and youth. Gave a guarantee of giving 1,500 per month to women but not even a penny was given,” said Bindal addressing a public meeting at Shimla town’s Chaura Maidan. “Similarly, one lakh government jobs, annually, were promised to the youth but not a single was given employment,” he said while accusing the chief minister of being unfair towards 20 lakh farmers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“A guarantee was given to purchase milk at 100 per litre and cow dung for 2 per kilogram but nothing was done. Also, a promise of 300 units of free electricity to the consumers was made to the consumers but nothing has been done till now,” Bindal accused.

“Congress is once again taking the country to the brink of division. Congress is peddling the issues of caste, colour, racial discrimination and religious discrimination,” said Bindal. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is strongly advocating for minority reservation in the entire country and majoritarianism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bindal corners Himachal Pradesh’s CM Sukhu on unfulfilled guarantees

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On