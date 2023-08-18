Binge alert! This Teej, try some desi classics

Monsoons and celebrations go hand-in-hand in our country. And when have Indian festivities ever felt complete without families and friends binging on some sumptuous sweet and savoury traditional delicacies? Teej marks not the holy union of Lord Shiva and Parvati and includes a lavish feast of culinary delights (HT Photos)

Teej marks not the holy union of Lord Shiva and Parvati and includes a lavish feast of culinary delights. So, here are some mouth-watering options available across tricity to indulge in amid the festivities:

Poori Sabzi

“This common and popular meal option is pure culinary joy. The minute pooris, freshly taken out of the kadhai, are dunked in the spicy and tangy gravy to reach your mouth, you experience a burst of flavours. Yes, it can be greasy and heavy, but indulging in them once in a while is okay,” says chef Ravinder Singh, of Desi Chulha. The dish is available at multiple outlets across tricity starting at as low as ₹120 per plate.

Paneer Jalebi

If you still haven’t tried this variant of jalebi, you haven’t enjoyed the city’s finest. This melt-in-mouth dessert has an unparalleled taste and texture. One can enjoy them as such or with some creamy rabri, says food vlogger Anadi Gupta. It is available at select outlets in town with the price starting at ₹250 per box.

Ghewar

This Rajasthani sweet dish with a round honeycomb structure and a massive hit during Teej. Jatin Verma, of Om Sweets says, “Ghewar is the top hit item on the menu this season. We are selling each disc of the plain variety at ₹250. Malai ghewar starts at ₹300 per disc. We also have rose, paan, and chocolate varieties available this year.”

Kachori

After binging on ghewar and other sweets, most people crave some savoury snacks to balance the meal. “And what better than some khasta kachoris. We have kachoris in Jodhpuri, Kota, mirchi, matar, masala, dal and pyaaz variants with the starting range being just ₹35 per piece,” says chef Rachna Sharma, of Chatori Galiyaan.

Malpua

This humble dessert, paired with fresh rabri, is usually considered a Holi delicacy but is also a favourite in this season. “One, they are bite-sized so one doesn’t feel too guilty about indulging in a few. Two, they are not too sweet so it’s a much healthier option,” says foodie Archana Awasthi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON