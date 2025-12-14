Bishnoi aide murder in Sec 26: 2nd accused held for sheltering shooters; weapon recovered

The UT Police on Friday made the second arrest in the high-profile murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, apprehending a 35-year-old man for allegedly providing shelter and logistical support to the shooters days before the crime. The UT Police on Friday made the second arrest in the high-profile murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, apprehending a 35-year-old man for allegedly providing shelter and logistical support to the shooters days before the crime. (Representational image)

The accused, Sunny Kumar (35), a resident of Bhagat Ghat Colony, Kharar, SAS Nagar, was arrested by a joint team of the District Crime Cell (DCC) and Police Station Sector-26. Police said Sunny had been absconding since the murder and was actively being searched. He was arrested near the cremation ground in the Kharar area.

Sheltered shooters for 10 days before the murder

According to investigators, Sunny knowingly provided shelter and logistical assistance to the main accused involved in the murder of Parry. Police revealed that three shooters stayed at Sunny’s residence in Ludhiana from November 21 to November 30, nearly 10 days before the murder, which was carried out on December 1.

Police said Sunny’s role was critical in facilitating the execution of the crime, as the shooters allegedly used his house as a safe hideout while planning the attack. Investigators are now questioning Sunny to establish the identities and exact roles of the shooters who stayed with him.

During his arrest, police recovered one country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Sunny’s possession. Police also disclosed that the accused has multiple cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, indicating a criminal background.

Link to first arrest and stolen Creta

Sunny’s arrest follows the earlier arrest of Rahul (40), a resident of Kharar, who was picked up by the DCC for allegedly supplying a stolen white Hyundai Creta to the shooters. Police said the vehicle—stolen from Kota, Rajasthan, in 2024—was delivered to the shooters in Ludhiana and later used during the murder.

Investigators revealed that Rahul had come to Ludhiana along with another accomplice, who managed to escape before police could arrest him. Rahul later sent a voice note to the accomplice, warning him to flee as police were closing in. Police have since recovered the voice note, which is being treated as a crucial piece of electronic evidence in the case.

On December 1, Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was shot dead in a brazen, targeted attack in Sector 26, Chandigarh. He had just left a club and was driving his Kia Seltos when the assailant sitting beside him opened fire at point-blank range. A stolen Creta then pulled up behind the vehicle, and its occupants fired additional shots before fleeing towards Panchkula. Parry succumbed to multiple bullet injuries.