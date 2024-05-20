Bittu demands fresh probe into suicide by Ludhiana contractor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ravneet Bittu urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to reopen the case of murder and suicide by contractor Karan Kataria of Gidderbaha in which an abetment to suicide case was lodged against Dimpy Vinayak, who is the brother-in-law of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and party’s Ludhiana pick Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Bittu stated this while addressing a press conference at BJP office in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Gidderbaha contractor, Karan Kataria had shot dead his three-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter and left his wife seriously injured before committing suicide on February 6, 2021. Bittu alleged that Raja Warring was directly involved in the murder and suicide case, a charge Warring vehemently rejected.

Bittu said he would also approach the central government for a time-bound CBI probe and give justice to the victim’s family.

He said that Karan and his brother Ankit Kataria had taken a contract for lifting grain bags from mandis in Gidderbaha and surrounding areas. He alleged that Dimpy had borrowed ₹1.22 crore from Karan with the promise of returning it after some time.

Bittu alleged that after the Congress government was formed in Punjab, Raja Warring and his brother-law refused to return the money. All these facts are mentioned in the FIR. However, the FIR was cancelled after 20 days when Raja Warring was promoted as cabinet minister in Charanjit Singh Channi government, he claimed.

Responding to Bittu’s allegations that he was named in any FIR in the suicide case, Raja Warring clarified that there was neither any complaint nor any case registered against him.

He said the case registered against his brother-in-law in this regard had been closed by the court, and not by the government, after the family gave a statement that there was no involvement of his brother-in-law in the case.

“As far as your threats to get the matter probed by the CBI or appeal to the chief minister to reopen the case, you are welcome to do whatever you can and want to,” Warring added.