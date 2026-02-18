Bittu lays stone for ₹70-cr Doraha railway overbridge work

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu laid the foundation stone for a railway overbridge (ROB) in Doraha here on Tuesday. The four-lane overbridge at level crossing number 164AB in Doraha will bring long-overdue relief to commuters who have faced inconvenience for nearly 12 years, he said. The bridge is expected to be completed by next year. The minister also hailed the Prime Minister and the railway minister for approving the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Delhi and Ambala, aimed at improving operational efficiency, and reduce congestion. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing the media after laying the foundation stone of the ROB, the minister stated that the project was expected to cost ₹70.55 crore. Bittu said the Doraha level crossing lies on a vital road stretch connecting Rupnagar to Ludhiana. “Nearly 190 trains pass through this crossing daily, while more than 3,000 vehicles traverse it each day. The frequent closures due to rail traffic have caused persistent congestion, long waiting times, and significant hardship for commuters, traders, and transporters alike. With the construction of the ROB, these challenges will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.

The minister also said that works on several overbridges and underbridges, etc, were currently underway at 166 locations across the state, with a total investment of ₹1,480.09 crore.

He further highlighted that the annual railway budget allocation for Punjab today is nearly 25 times higher than during the 2009–2014 period, amounting to ₹5,673 crore.

Currently, infrastructure projects worth ₹26,382 crore are in progress across Punjab, encompassing new track construction, station redevelopment, safety enhancement measures, and other capacity augmentation initiatives. Additionally, 30 railway stations in the state are being comprehensively redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of ₹1,311 crore, he said.

