BJP accuses the state govtof misusing funds

Day ahead of the Assembly’s winter session, the opposition – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an offensive against the chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government. Former CM and leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur questioned the government‘s handling of the disaster that struck the state during the monsoon. (HT Photo)

BJP staged a protest rally in Dharamshala, and accused the state government of discriminating against the politically significant Kangra district. They collectively called upon the Congress government to address the public’s concerns and fulfil the promises made during its tenure.

State party chief Rajeev Bindal accused the Congress government of discriminating against Kangra and decried the decision to withhold ₹30 crore from the Central University. He questioned the government’s priorities, highlighting unmet guarantees and the plight of women waiting for ₹1500.

During his course of speech, Bindal drew a stark contrast between the government’s announcement and public expectations.

Former CM and leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur questioned the government‘s handling of the disaster that struck the state during the monsoon. He accused the state government of adopting a lopsided approach in disbursing relief to disaster-affected people of the state.

“Centre government had been benevolent towards state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal as his second home, instead of expressing gratitude for central assistance government rather cursed the Centre,” said Jairam Thakur claiming that Centre has provided ₹3,378 crore to Himachal for development in past one year

Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP’s state in-charge, contended that the significant public turnout indicated a decline in the popularity of the Congress government. “People of the state are unhappy with the policies and programmes of the current government,” he said.

He added popularity couldn’t be bought through excessive spending on publicity but required genuine decisions that resonated with the public. Khanna questioned the government’s celebrations to mark its first anniversary. He accused the government of misusing resources and betraying public trust.

Former speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Parmar expressed gratitude to rally participants and congratulated them on the successful organisation of the event.