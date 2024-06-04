BJP ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, Kangana, Anurag leading

The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to Election Commission trends. People watching the Lok Sabha election results on a screen installed at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Mandi BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is leading by 36,199 votes, while Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is ahead by 81,344 votes against Satpal Raizada of the Congress, as per the poll panel’s data.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Kangra, Anand Sharma, is trailing by 81,315 votes to BJP’s Rajeev Bhardwaj. Former BJP state president and sitting BJP MP from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, is leading by 26,122 votes.

Counting began at 8 am at 80 counting centres across the state for Himachal Pradesh’s four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held, officials said.

The counting of votes began with postal ballots.

The outer and middle rings of the three-tier security cordon at the counting centres are being guarded by about 900 personnel of the police while the inner circle is manned by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), election officials said.

They added that 41 platoons of the CAPF have been deployed.

The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats. The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.