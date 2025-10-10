BJP ‘bulldozing democracy’: Cong leader Bhalla

Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and former minister Raman Bhalla on Wednesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of subverting democratic values, manipulating electoral processes, and betraying the faith of the people through what he termed as “Vote Chori”—a systematic attempt to distort the people’s mandate for political gain. Congress leader Raman Bhalla (File)

Addressing a large gathering of Congress workers at Karan Bagh in RS Pura, Bhalla, accused the BJP leadership of “bulldozing every democratic institution of the country” and “misusing power to silence dissent and distort democracy”.

He said the ruling party has “weaponised” government machinery to influence elections, intimidate opposition voices, and mislead citizens through propaganda. “The BJP has systematically undermined the pillars of democracy—be it the Election Commission, Parliament, or the Independent media. The very institutions that were created to safeguard people’s rights are being manipulated to serve the ruling party’s political interests,” Bhalla remarked amid applause from the gathering.