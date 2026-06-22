BJP chief Nitin Nabin meets agri-economist SS Johl, seeks inputs on farm issues

BJP national president Nitin Nabin met agriculture economist Sardara Singh Johl in Ludhiana on Monday to seek inputs on Punjab’s ongoing farming issues. BJP national president Nitin Nabin along with Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other party leaders with agriculture economist SS Johl (centre) at his residence in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said the meeting was part of the BJP’s sampark abhiyan (outreach campaign) to engage with prominent regional personalities. “Dr Johl has a profound understanding of Punjab’s agrarian landscape and farmer challenges. His suggestions will be invaluable not just for local farming reforms, but for shaping national agricultural policy,” he said.

Following the meeting, Johl said that the dialogue centered largely on Punjab’s deteriorating fiscal health. He issued a sharp warning against political parties relying on subsidies, particularly free electricity and ration distributions. “The (Aam Aadmi Party) government is breeding dependency through freebies instead of fostering self-reliance,” Johl said, noting that Punjab’s mounting debt is crippling its economic foundation.

“Taxpayer funds must be directed toward infrastructure and development, not spent on vote-bank politics. Any party invested in Punjab’s future needs an immediate course correction,” the agri-economist said. He urged policymakers to prioritise industrial investment, business growth, and job creation over the expansion of welfare handouts.

Hours prior to the meeting with the BJP chief, Johl took to social media to criticise the AAP government’s fiscal choices. In a sarcastic Punjabi post directly addressing chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Johl suggested that if the current trajectory continues, the state might as well distribute free alcohol next.

“Honourable chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been a long-time friend who used to call me uncle. While he has distanced himself since taking office, I believe some affection remains. However, by giving out free water, electricity, flour, and pulses, he is eroding the traditional self-respect and pride of Punjabis. If more freebies are on the way, make liquor free, too. Rule this way as long as you like, but you will end up as the caretaker of a barren garden,” Johl posted on Facebook.

Nabin was accompanied by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, district president Rajnish Dhiman, and state general secretary Anil Sareen to the meeting held on the concluding day of his three-day Punjab visit. Nabin presented Johl a booklet detailing the BJP-led central government’s 12-year tenure and welfare initiatives.