BJP, Cong trade barbs over zila parishad results

: The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress in Haryana on Monday attacked each other over the results of zila parishad polls, with the latter claiming that the party was all set to form the next government in the state

The BJP won 22 seats out of the total 102 it contested on the party symbol in seven districts, while the Congress did not pitch its nominees on symbol.

After chairing a meeting with party officials in Rohtak, BJP state president OP Dhankar said that over 200 BJP affiliated workers have won the zila parishad polls in 22 districts of Haryana.

“The Congress backed candidates lost the polls badly while the Aam Aadmi party is reduced to only 14 seats in the zila parishad polls. The people have elected our nominees and workers, who were contesting without party symbol by seeing the work of double engine governments. Now, we will form our chairman and a triple engine government will ensure overall development,” Dhankar added.

Commenting on zila parishad polls, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the people of Haryana have once shown the mirror to BJP-JJP and Congress is all set to form the next government.

“Despite being in power, the BJP got a total of 5 per cent votes. The ruling party fielded candidates on the party symbol and got only 22 seats. The INLD and Aam Aadmi parties got 3 % votes each. The Congress had decided not to contest this election on the symbol as we believe that this is an election of brotherhood. BJP should tell that if it was supporting independents then why did it field candidates on party symbol? If the BJP was contesting elections on the party symbol, then why did it support independents,” he said.