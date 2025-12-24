BJP evaded debate on key public issues during Haryana winter session, says Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Tuesday accused the Haryana government of evading debate on the issues of public interest and said no attention was paid to the questions and the resolutions moved by Congress throughout the session. Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that the Congress had submitted a number of notices seeking discussion on issues such as the status of Chandigarh, mining in the Aravalli, farmers’ problems, unemployed youth, recruitment scams, MSP, paddy scam, MNREGA, corruption, education, health, deaths of sportspersons, the SYL water dispute, and hate speeches by BJP leaders.

“But for the first time in the history of the assembly, not a single adjournment motion, motion for suspension of business, or short-duration discussion motion of the opposition was accepted,” Hooda said, adding that the Congress will move a resolution in the budget session demanding debate on “vote chori.”

“The BJP deliberately introduced a resolution on electoral reforms in the assembly to divert attention from the issue of vote chori. The resolution in question did not fall under the jurisdiction of the assembly. That is why the Congress staged a walkout. The Congress will bring a special resolution on ‘vote chori’ in the next session,” he said. He said that the party also wanted a discussion on the Aravalli issue.

“But the government evaded that as well. The Forest Survey of India report clearly states that the destruction of the Aravalli range will have the greatest impact on Haryana. This will lead to increased pollution and the destruction of these hills, which act as the lungs of Haryana,” he stated.

“What is the Haryana government’s stance on this? Why did the government not defend it in the Supreme Court, and why is it not filing a review petition now? The government has not given any satisfactory answer to this either,” he pointed out.