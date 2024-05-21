BJP failed to raise issues of Kangra: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been representing the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency for the last 15 years,but the party’s elected representative have failed to raise the issues of the locals, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing crowds at a campaign rally in Churah, Chamba. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Sukhu was campaigning in Chamba for the Congress party candidate Anand Sharma. “He has been advocating the issues of Himachal Pradesh in the past and as a Lok Sabha MP, he will raise the voice and will strongly advocate the interests of the locals in the Parliament,” said Sukhu.

The 6 former members of legislative assembly (MLAs) of the Congress Party were bought by the Bharatiya Janata Party. This election would give a befitting reply to the politics of horse trading, the CM added. “The people of the state will teach a tough lesson to the sellout MLAs as well as the buying party,” said Sukhu.

The chief minister said that the Congress Party does not have the money power, the strength of the party lies with the people. “The desires of Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP to form a government in the state will remain unfulfilled. Our party will complete the remaining term as there is no threat to the government,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu said that in the last one year and a quarter, the present government had made schemes for the welfare of every section of the state and implemented them on the ground.