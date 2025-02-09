BJP govt in Delhi committed to clean Yamuna river: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that with the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, the Yamuna riverfront will be beautified. Haryana CM Nayab Saini distributes 'jalebi' during a 'Jalebi Bhandara' organised to celebrate BJP's win in Delhi assembly polls, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the chief minister hit out at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the people of Delhi have now freed themselves from a leader who misled them with lies.

“Kejriwal made false promises and painted an illusion of development but did nothing for the people,” Saini said and recalled how Kejriwal repeatedly promised to clean the Yamuna river by 2025.

“But when he (Kejriwal) failed to deliver, he resorted to making false accusations against Haryana, claiming that poison was being mixed into the river. The people of Delhi have responded to his deceitful promises by voting him out of power,” said Saini, adding that just like in Delhi, the people of Punjab will soon “oust the ‘Aap-da’ party” from power.

He said by giving crushing defeat to the AAP in Delhi, the people of Delhi have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee in the assembly elections.

Stating that Delhi will now progress alongside a Viksit Bharat, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to cleaning and beautifying the Yamuna river. Saini said extensive work will be carried out at a fast pace to get rid of pollution in the Yamuna river.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi, celebrated the BJP’s win in Delhi elections with ‘jalebi’ distribution and later hosted a luncheon on behalf of the state government at Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad.

Speaking to journalists at Surajkand Mela, the chief minister said that those involved in illegally sending youth abroad are being identified, and strict action will be taken against them. He further said that the state government has established proper mechanisms for citizens seeking employment opportunities abroad, ensuring they are not victims of fraud in any manner.