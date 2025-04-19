BJP has made life difficult for common man: Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Friday hit out against the BJP, claiming that the party’s “double-engine” government had made life difficult for the common people by imposing heavy taxes under various pretexts. MP Manish Tewari was speaking to mediapersons following the launch of installation of CCTV cameras in Ward Number 34 using MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He said the three-fold increase in property tax in Chandigarh had unmasked the BJP’s real agenda. He called the steep hike a betrayal of the citizens and strongly condemned it, adding that the Congress party stood firmly with the people against such arbitrary governance. He reiterated the demand to roll back the property tax hike, an issue he recently also raised in the Parliament.

Tewari was speaking to mediapersons following the launch of installation of CCTV cameras in Ward Number 34 using MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund.

The initiative was formally inaugurated at a programme in Sector 45, in the presence of area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and senior residents of the ward.

Expressing gratitude to the MP for funding the cameras through his MPLAD fund, Gabi explained that about 60 cameras would be installed at all entry points in Sectors 45-C and 45-D, ensuring surveillance of public areas and internal roads, thereby enhancing the area’s security.

During the event, Gabi also informed Tewari about issues concerning allottees of Chandigarh Housing Board flats, including cancellation notices over unauthorised constructions and modifications.

Addressing the local residents, Tewari said the BJP had done nothing but deceived allottees under the guise of regularising necessary changes in CHB flats. He revealed that this became clear when he raised the issue in Parliament, where the Union ministry of home affairs admitted that no such proposal for regularisation had been received from the administration. He accused the BJP of only playing politics over CHB issues without taking any concrete action and reiterated his commitment to resolving this long-pending issue.