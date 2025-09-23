Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP: HP govt misleading people on central help

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 05:36 am IST

Himachal Pradesh is spending 39% on salaries, 23% on pensions and 15% on interest, blaming the central government alone will not change the truth, says BJP national spokesperson

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Gopal Agarwal on Monday lashed out at the state government for “misleading” the people on the help provided by the central government. “It is owing to the fiscal mismanagement of the state that they are unable to even pay salaries. To cover up their failures, the state government is creating a false narrative of discrimination in terms of grants to the state”, said Agarwal while speaking to HT.

BJP’s national spokesperson Gopal Agarwal addressing mediapersons in Shimla.
BJP’s national spokesperson Gopal Agarwal addressing mediapersons in Shimla.

Citing grants-in-aid, he said that Himachal Pradesh received 14,942 crore from the Centre in 2023 and 2024. “If the Himachal government and Congress leaders are still complaining about lack of funds, then they should come up with answers. The Central government stands shoulder to shoulder with the state government,” he said.

He stated, “Himachal Pradesh is spending 39% on salaries, 23% on pensions and 15% on interest. Blaming the central government alone will not change the truth.”

Regarding the GST reforms, he said it would accelerate India’s growing economy.

Hitting back, Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to the CM, said, “The GST share which the state gets is our right and not any favour from the central government. The state is suffering losses but the BJP government at the Centre has failed to pay any special grant. They should extend a special package to the disaster-hit state.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP: HP govt misleading people on central help
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On