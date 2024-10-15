BJP leader slams NC for lack of developement in Pir Panjal, demands UT status

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali, who unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from Budhal, on Tuesday demanded UT status for the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The BJP leader’s speech has been widely circulated on social media. The BJP leader’s speech has been widely circulated on social media. (File)

Addressing a gathering of supporters at Dak Bungalow in Rajouri, Ali demanded separate UT status for Rajouri-Poonch before criticising the National Conference (NC) and other regional parties for neglecting Rajouri-Poonch over the past seven decades.

“These political parties have ignored the developmental needs of our region, especially in promoting tourism, which has immense potential in Rajouri-Poonch,” he said.

He alleged that the successive Kashmir-centric regimes constantly neglected the twin border districts in the sphere of development.

“Rise like the people of Ladakh and demand UT status for Rajouri-Poonch. We don’t want to live with anyone. Why should we? We need to launch this struggle and today is the beginning” he said.

Highlighting the ongoing marginalisation of Rajouri-Poonch by Kashmir-based political parties, he urged the people to stand united in demanding Union Territory (UT) status for Rajouri-Poonch. “Our region has been used as a vote bank for far too long by regional parties. It’s time for the people of Rajouri-Poonch to take a stand and push for UT status to secure our rightful development,” he said.

Chowdhary Zulfikar also called upon the NC to fulfil the promises made during the election campaign, including providing free electricity, free ration, free gas cylinders, and creating one lakh jobs per year. “It is their responsibility now to deliver on these promises made to the people,” he remarked.

Despite losing to Javid Iqbal Chowdhary of the National Conference (NC), Chowdhary Zulfikar expressed his gratitude to the voters of Budhal.

“I sincerely thank the people of Budhal Assembly constituency for their faith in me and for casting their votes in my favour. Your support means a lot and I remain committed to serving the region,” said Chowdhary Zulfikar.