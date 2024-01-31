BJP leaders to facilitate devotees’ Ayodhya visit through special trains

Punjab BJP leaders will be facilitating Ram Temple visit in Ayodhya to more than 3 lakh people from across the state in the next one month through special trains. Punjab BJP leaders will be facilitating Ram Temple visit in Ayodhya to more than 3 lakh people from across the state in the next one month through special trains. (AP File Photo)

According to information, the special trains are being provided by the Union railway ministry at concessional rates and interested persons can visit the temple by paying ₹1,300-1,500 per seat for sleeper class.

In the first phase that will continue till February 25, the BIP has given the target of sending 6,000 people per Lok Sabha seat and a special committee headed by its senior leader Manjeet Rai has been formed to co-ordinate with leaders at the grass-roots level and the Railways.

The first train will be flagged off by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on February 9 from the Pathankot Cantonment Railway Station. The second train will start from Nangal Dam falling in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha segment on February 11.

“The BIP is just helping people register and avail themselves of the government’s special offer to visit the Ram Temple. We are doing all this as devotees and not as a leader of a political party,” said a member of the committee formed by the state unit to facilitate Ayodhya visits.

The party has already sent a 10-member delegation from Punjab to Ayodhya to oversee the arrangements and co-ordinate with the party workers in Punjab.

Even as the party on record claims that it is an apolitical programme, the way leaders are involved in the arrangements signal that the party is harping to milk the issue politically, keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to information, the mobilisation is being done by the party for the same and special focus is being given to exhort people to visit Ayodhya who cannot afford to pay a normal visit.

“We are getting a stupendous response for the registration. Till now, more than one lakh people have sought berths for the pilgrimage. Passengers will visit the sacred place as per availability of trains which will be sent Lok Sabha wise,” said a member of the organising committee.

The BJP is said to be mobilising people to visit Ayodhya through special trains. Trains would arrive from 476 places to Ayodhya from across the country, said a senior state party leader.