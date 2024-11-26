BJP likely to retain Haryana Rajya Sabha seat, bypoll on December 20

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana is likely to retain the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Krishan Lal Panwar on being elected as an MLA. BJP is likely to retain Haryana Rajya Sabha seat. (File)

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for holding the bypoll to fill up one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. The seat’s term ends August 1, 2028. Panwar had resigned from the Upper House seat on October 14.

Polling, if required, for the bypoll will be held on December 20. Nominations can be filed from December 3 till 10 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be December 13.

As per the formula devised for ascertaining the number of votes sufficient to secure the return of a candidate where only one Upper House seat is to be filled, 46 votes will be required to win the bypoll if voting takes place. The ruling BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member assembly as well as the support of three Independents.

The Congress has 37 and the INLD has two MLAs in the House.