BJP manifesto promises to make Kalka drug-free

Promising to make Kalka drug free, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Shakti Rani Sharma announced to set up a dedicated narcotics police station in Kalka in the “Sankalp Patar” (manifesto) released for Kalka. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP candidate Shakti Rani during release of BJP’s manifesto in Kalka on Sunday. (HT Photo)

From establishing a satellite centre of PGIMER, Chandigarh, installing CCTV cameras, promotion of hotel and tourism industry in Morni area, to daily water supply, road repair—Sharma’s manifesto has it all.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the manifesto on Sunday at a rally in Kalka.

“We aim to make Kalka number one and will ensure that all issues of Kalka are solved on priority,” said Sharma in her address to he gathering.

In her manifesto, she promised to make Kalka drug-free by increasing police patrolling and opening a drug rehabilitation centre having all facilities, apart from having a dedicated narcotics police station.

Sharma in her manifesto also promised to improve health infrastructure by construction of a 100-bedded hospital in Kalka and setting up PGIMER’s satellite centre in Morni.

To make Kalka crime-free, Sharma announced to install CCTV cameras, setting up high tech police command centre and modernisation of women police station. For increasing employment opportunity, the manifesto assures promotion of tourism and hotel industry in Morni.

She even promised to construct multi-level parking not just near Kali Mata Temple but also in different parts of Kalka.

Stating that Kalka residents had been getting water on alternate days, Sharma promised 24-hour clean water by using all available water resources, setting up tubewells, boosting stations and overhead tanks. She also promised to replace the old water supply pipelines.

Promising to improve the roads, Sharma assured repair of roads for which not just state funds will be made available, but funds will be provided from PM Gram Sadak Yojana.