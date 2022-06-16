BJP misusing law enforcement agencies, says Pawan Bansal
All India Congress Committee treasurer and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government for “misusing law enforcement agencies to achieve its political ends”.
Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, Bansal alleged, “The sole aim of the BJP is to grab power by any means. It does not refrain from dividing people on petty issues, and from harassing and intimidating its political opponents. The unending quizzing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the basis of baseless allegations is one such example of unbridled highhandedness of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress leadership and crores of party workers will never be cowed down, and will continue to fight the divisive and anti-democracy policies of the BJP.”
Bansal further said, “The National Herald newspaper was founded by Jawahar Lal Nehru. The BJP government instead of working for the progress of the country is only trying to erase the glorious legacy of the first prime minister from the people’s minds. The present case is being manufactured to undermine the image of a heritage newspaper.”
Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, said the party activists will march to the Punjab Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum against the illegal quizzing of Gandhi by ED.
Congress protests in Ambala
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
