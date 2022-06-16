Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP misusing law enforcement agencies, says Pawan Bansal
Pawan Bansal accused BJP of misusing law enforcement agencies. (PTI)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

All India Congress Committee treasurer and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Wednesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government for “misusing law enforcement agencies to achieve its political ends”.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, Bansal alleged, “The sole aim of the BJP is to grab power by any means. It does not refrain from dividing people on petty issues, and from harassing and intimidating its political opponents. The unending quizzing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the basis of baseless allegations is one such example of unbridled highhandedness of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress leadership and crores of party workers will never be cowed down, and will continue to fight the divisive and anti-democracy policies of the BJP.”

Bansal further said, “The National Herald newspaper was founded by Jawahar Lal Nehru. The BJP government instead of working for the progress of the country is only trying to erase the glorious legacy of the first prime minister from the people’s minds. The present case is being manufactured to undermine the image of a heritage newspaper.”

Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, said the party activists will march to the Punjab Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum against the illegal quizzing of Gandhi by ED.

Congress protests in Ambala

Ambala Several Congress leaders and workers protested against the alleged misconduct of the Delhi Police and ED with regard to Rahul Gandhi’s questioning, at Jagadhri Gate, Ambala City, on Wednesday. Party’s state treasurer Rohit Jain said the BJP-led Union government was harassing Gandhi in the garb of questioning for last three days.

