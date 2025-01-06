Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP nominates Devender Singh’s daughter as BJYM V-P in J&K

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 07, 2025 05:52 AM IST

BJYM J&K president Arun Prabhat in consultation with J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation), nominated Devyani Rana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday nominated Devyani Rana, daughter of late Devender Singh Rana, BJP senior leader and former MLA, as vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir party president Sat Sharma and others with late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana’s daughter Devyani Rana after she was nominated as state vice-president of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir party president Sat Sharma and others with late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana’s daughter Devyani Rana after she was nominated as state vice-president of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

BJYM J&K president Arun Prabhat in consultation with J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation), nominated Devyani Rana.

Rana, 59, passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad on October 31 after a prolonged illness. Rana was the younger brother of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The 59-year-old politician was recently elected to the J&K legislative assembly from Nagrota Assembly constituency. Nagrota seat in Jammu fell vacant following sudden demise of Rana.

Sources in the BJP confided into HT that BJP is likely to field Devyani from the seat.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On