BJP nominates Devender Singh’s daughter as BJYM V-P in J&K

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday nominated Devyani Rana, daughter of late Devender Singh Rana, BJP senior leader and former MLA, as vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir party president Sat Sharma and others with late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana’s daughter Devyani Rana after she was nominated as state vice-president of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

BJYM J&K president Arun Prabhat in consultation with J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, general secretary (organisation), nominated Devyani Rana.

Rana, 59, passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Faridabad on October 31 after a prolonged illness. Rana was the younger brother of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The 59-year-old politician was recently elected to the J&K legislative assembly from Nagrota Assembly constituency. Nagrota seat in Jammu fell vacant following sudden demise of Rana.

Sources in the BJP confided into HT that BJP is likely to field Devyani from the seat.