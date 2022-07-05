BJP oppose Punjab’s NOC mandate on units in unauthorised colonies
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by Vaneetpal Singh Monga, on Monday met the assistant commissioner and handed over a memorandum to chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to oppose the recent decision of the state government for making the no-objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for the properties built on and after 1995 in illegal and unauthorised colonies.
The state had recently issued new instructions on registration of sale deeds for plots/buildings in illegal/unauthorised colonies.
As per instructions, an NOC from competent authorities, which is issued after the plot/building holder deposits mandatory development charges, was made mandatory.
Under the mandate, all plots/buildings registered without an NOC in illegal colonies in the past, are illegal and such plot holders are not eligible for the basic amenities.
Speaking about the same, Monga said, “While the registry of plots in such residential colonies were being done by concerned tehsildars, electricity metres were installed on properties developed on such plots. Even the civic body recovered property tax and water and sewerage tax from such properties. If these properties were illegal, why were these properties permitted to be carved out under the tenure of those government officials.”
He further said the common man who purchased or sold his or her plot in such illegal colonies was completely unaware that it was an illegal colony, adding that under no circumstances, a layman purchaser or seller was held responsible for illegality or illegal act committed by the coloniser.
Monga demanded that instead of targeting common man, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should take action against these illegal colonisers.
-
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
-
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
