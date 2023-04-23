Shimla MC poll: BJP manifesto promises 40K-litre free water

Eyeing to retain the Shimla Municipal Corporation, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its poll manifesto has promised 40,000 liters of free water for the town’s residents, to implement one corporation-one tax system and, waive off 50% garbage bills. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with ex-BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap and other BJP leaders releasing the Shimla MC manifesto in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The elections for the Shimla Municipal Corporation are slated for May 2 while the results will be declared on May 4. The elections are a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state party president Suresh Kashyap and general secretary Trilok Jamwal released the manifesto.

Thakur said poor dwellers who have built shanties over two biswas of land will get the ownership rights and will be provided the house on the same land.

If voted to power, the BJP-ruled MC will remove dangerous trees in a time-bound manner.

“Our government had given ease to lakhs of people by removing the condition of mandatory NOC for installation of electricity meters and on the same analogy, the condition of NOC for water meters will also be removed,” said Thakur.

The BJP also promised to eliminate disparities in fee for the licence of shops, implement one shop one unit and one licence system. To get rid of multiple taxes, the BJP announced to implement one corporation-one tax system.

To launch a public movement against drug abuse, the BJP promised to open one gym in each ward to promote healthy lifestyle.

To curb crime, maintain law and order and keep round-the-clock vigil, the party announced to install CCTV cameras throughout the town.

Task force to deal with monkey menace, stray dogs

To deal with the increasing problem of monkey menace and stray dogs, the BJP announced to form a task force, which will take concrete measures to eradicate the problem.

Thakur said the civic body will also involve NGOs and other social organisations for the cause.

It further promised to build night shelters and labour hostels for daily wage workers, labourers and those who are self-employed.

“Marriage palaces will be constructed in Shimla town, in which all kinds of facilities will be available, said Thakur, while also promising to promote use of solar power and install solar panels on as many roofs as possible on subsidy.

The BJP also promised to speed-up the work of the vegetable market, grain market, to be built at Dadrni Ka Bagicha.

The saffron party further promised to improve the drainage system.

“The MC will form a committee of senior citizens and intellectuals under the chairmanship of the mayor, who will have the right to act on their suggestions and the government will be bound to supply funds for development works on the given suggestions,” said Thakur.

We will make concerted efforts to implement the Centre’s ₹1,546 crore multi-dimensional scheme ‘Parvatmala Yojana’ which will benefit local citizens and tourists, he said.

Thakur said ambulance road will be built connecting every locality and ward and the Shimla MC will also activate all fire extinguishers in the town so that house fire incidents are controlled immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON