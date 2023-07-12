BJP must shed ‘junior ally tag’ in Punjab, says Jakhar

Chandigarh : In an apparent signal that there are bleak possibilities of an immediate alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said his party must shed the “junior ally tag” and move ahead. Newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said his party must shed the “junior ally tag” and move ahead.

As he formally assumed the charge as the BJP Punjab president at an event here, Jakhar said: “The BJP must shed the tag of ‘chotta bhra’ and the bogey of minor partner.”

“Many leaders have said that the BJP used to contest 23 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats when there was a tie-up with the SAD. But these are things of the past. The agreement was done in 1996-97,” he said.

“The BJP has to fight its own battle and move ahead. We have to protect the interests of the people of Punjab. Let’s get over this syndrome that we are a junior partner.”

Addressing party workers, Jakhar said the BJP has sacrificed a lot on the name of coalition dharma. “A misconception was deliberately created that the BJP cannot become a pan-Punjab party,” said Jakhar.

In September 2020, the SAD had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the now-repealed three farm laws and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as a Union minister.

“My first duty is to make you realise of your strength. We must win hearts of Punjabis before thinking of winning elections,” Jakhar told party workers.

Earlier, party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani said the BJP will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab on its own. “The task may be tough, but BJP workers need to work hard to put maximum seats in PM Modi’s kitty,” said Rupani.

According to party insiders, Rupani told party leaders in the core group meeting that there was hardly any possibility of an alliance with the Akali Dal at least till November when the few states are scheduled go to polls.

Former national vice-president of the BJP and party’s Himachal affairs in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also said the party must be ready to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Former cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi said people in Punjab were looking towards the BJP with a new hope and new aspirations.

Union minister of state Som Parkash said the party cadres will have to work hard to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 polls.

All factions of the party attended the installation ceremony barring outgoing state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who after the ceremony Tweeted to wish Jakhar while claiming that he couldn’t attend the event as he was not well.

