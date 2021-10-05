BJP seeks vigilance probe into illegal charging of parking fee on LIT land

Alleging that visitors were being‘illegally’ charged for parking on Ludhiana Improvement Trust land near the bus stand, saffron party leaders have alleged the collusion of Congress leaders in the fraud and have demanded a vigilance probe in the matter.

Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) leader Vineet Pal Singh Monga said, “No parking fee can be charged om the site, but a few miscreants supported by the Congress councillor Poonam Malhotra were collecting around ₹50,000 a day from vendors, and those parking their buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the site.

Monga alleged that the illegal practice was being carried out on the say-so of a Cabinet minister.

Seeking a vigilance inquiry into the matter, a complaint has been forwarded to the chief minister’s office, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, Central Bureau of Investigation, Ludhiana deputy commissioner and commissioner of police among others. A copy has also been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office.

Monga alleged that the land had been lying vacant for a long time and that the fee was being collected illegally for the last two years, which had led to a fraud of around ₹3.6 crore.

“Around ₹500 is charged for parking a bus and ₹50 for a four-wheeler. A fixed monthly rent is collected from vendors. The LIT officials are also hand in gloves with the miscreants,” he alleged.

“Action should be taken against the miscreants, and the politicians who patronise them. LIT officials are also involved in the scam as nothing was done to rectify the situation, though we had submitted a complaint with them in August,” said Monga.

Refuting the allegations, councillor Poonam Malhotra said the BJP leader was levelling baseless allegations and she had nothing to do with collection of parking fee. “If someone is illegally charging parking fees from the visitors, then the LIT should lodge an FIR in the matter,” said Malhotra.

It is a free parking site: LIT chairman

Meanwhile, LIT officials said that buses had been removed from the site after transport minister Raja Warring visited the bus stand on October 3 and directed that private buses be removed from the site.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said posters had been installed at the site advertising the spot as a free parking site for bikes, autos and cars, until a parking contract was formally allotted by the LIT. “Parking of buses will not be allowed on the site and a height barrier will also be installed at the site in a few days,” he said.