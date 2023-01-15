BJP slams AAP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Punjab

The state president of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said Aam Aadmi Party government’s failure to provide land for a centre-proposed textile park has deprived Punjab of employment and investment opportunities.

Addressing his maiden workers meeting in the city after the party’s reorganisation at the state level, Sharma said the AAP government has failed to control deteriorated law and order condition.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has the home portfolio and the growing graph of the crime proved his failed grip on the administration. Industrialists are feeling insecure in Punjab due to activities of gangsters,” added Sharma.

He said the party has geared up to contest Lok Sabha next year on all 13 seats of Punjab.

In a scathing attack on the BJP’s erstwhile ally the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sharma charged the Akali leadership for conspiring to tarnish the image of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image in the garb of farmer agitation.

“Our party and Modi were portrayed for being anti-Punjab and Sikhs and the Akalis were party to the political conspiracy along with the Congress. The BJP has successfully overcome its wrongly portrayed image among the farming community and our campaign of dissemination of Modi’s vision for Punjab and Punjabis is yielding results,” he added while counting various initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led centre government Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the opening of Kartarpur corridor, starting Veer Bal diwas.

Sharma said the SAD leadership exposed its self-centric approach after it chose to run away from an old alliance during the farmer agitation.

“The years-old political gathbandhan (alliance) with the SAD proved a bandhan or bondage for the BJP while SAD remained as the gath or undesired knot. They mocked the alliance when the father-son (in a reference to SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal) became chief minister (CM) and deputy CM of Punjab. As SAD parted ways, it was good riddance,” said Sharma.