BJP spreading false propaganda about Himachal economy: CM Sukhu

Under attack for “poor fiscal” health of Himachal Pradesh, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of “spreading false propaganda”. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presenting replica of a temple to a delegate during the closing ceremony of the International Kullu Dussehra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over the closing ceremony of International Kullu Dussehra-2024, the CM said, “The BJP was spreading false propaganda about the economy of Himachal Pradesh, whereas the government was making every effort to make it a self-reliant state.”

He said by auctioning liquor contracts, the present government earned revenue equal to the previous government’s four years in one year. In view of Diwali, the state government was going to give salary and pension to all employees and pensioners on October 28 itself. “The state government was also making efforts to strengthen the rural economy for which many schemes were going to be launched in the near future,” said the CM while appealing all sections for their cooperation to make Himachal Pradesh stand on its own feet.

Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of schemes over ₹102 crore in Bhantur of Kullu district.

Sukhu said the state government would strengthen the 100-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in Kullu to provide better health services to the people of the district. He assured to appoint medical specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff there.

“The previous BJP government ruined the education and health sectors and failed to appoint doctors and nurses. However, the present state government is giving top priority to strengthening the health and education infrastructure” said the CM.

He announced the construction of a bridge at a cost of ₹26 crore to connect the left and right banks of Beas River at Pirdi in Kullu district. He said the state government would make every effort to construct Bhubhu-Jot tunnel and this matter had been raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He announced to increase the financial assistance from the state government for Dussehra celebrations at Haripur in Manali to three lakh rupees.

He also announced to provide ₹8 crore to Kullu PWD Mandal and ₹5 crore to Manali Mandal for disaster relief work. The CM inspected the site of the base station of Bijli Mahadev ropeway being constructed at a cost of ₹273 crore in Pirdi. He said the state government had received the FCA clearance for the construction of this ropeway. He also inspected the site of the proposed Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and Judicial Complex in Pirdi. He inspected the way-side amenities being prepared through the Tourism Department at Hathithan and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

CPS should be removed for cost cutting, not engineers: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur targeted the state government for abolishing 51 posts of JE, SDO, XEN of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). “Engineers are not a burden on the government and the department. The real burden on the government are the advisors and OSDs appointed with chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) and cabinet rank. If the government has to do cost cutting, then first of all remove the CPS created unconstitutionally. Remove the army of advisors,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Thakur said the biggest obstacle to the development of Himachal Pradesh is the government of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. “It gives priority to corruption instead of development. The resources provided by the state government are also not being provided on priority basis. Due to which many projects in Himachal Pradesh may get affected in the coming time.”