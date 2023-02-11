BJP state executive meeting begins in Haryana’s Bhiwani

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

The two-day executive meeting of the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started today at Maharana Pratap College, Bhiwani. State BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar presided over the meeting which started in the evening and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address the final session on Saturday.

BJP ministers, except Sandeep Singh, MPs, MLAs, Zila parishad chairmen and other office bearers attended the meeting.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, Dhankar said they will discuss the roadmap for the next year’s Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

“We are geared up for the next year’s polls. We will also finalise the planning for the upcoming civic body polls. Our target is to repeat the results of the 2019 parliamentary polls in which BJP secured victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The schemes of the union and state governments will be discussed and our workers will appraise the people about these schemes,” he added. He further said that the BJP has given a transparent and corruption-free government in the state.

“Jobs are being given to youths in a free and fair manner. We have given educated panchayats and the e-tendering process was introduced to save money. The issue with the protesting sarpanches will be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

The BJP’s main aim at this meeting is to make 4 lakh new panna pramukhs and assign them their duties for the next year’s polls. Moreover, the ministers will appraise the work done by their departments.

The BJP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in wake of no party getting a simple majority in the October 2019 Haryana assembly elections. The BJP, with 40 seats, had emerged as the single largest party and formed the government with the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP.