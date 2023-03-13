BJP takes out Aakrosh Rally in Shimla

A day ahead of the beginning of the budget session of the Himachal assembly, the opposition BJP on Monday took out a protest march “Aakrosh Rally” in Shimla against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government’s move to close down offices and institutions opened by the previous government. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur led the Aakrosh Rally in Shimla with former assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, BJP’s state general secretary Rakesh Jamwal, district president Vijay Parmar, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and other leaders in attendance. (Deepak Sansta /HT)

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur led the rally with former assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, BJP’s state general secretary Rakesh Jamwal, district president Vijay Parmar, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and other leaders in attendance.

Addressing the protesters on the occasion, the Leader of the Opposition said that Sukhu has been putting locks on everything.

“Ever since coming to power, the Congress government has done nothing but is locking down the institutions,” he said.

He claimed that this has happened for the first time in the history that the first budget has not yet been presented, but the situation is such that it seems as if it is the last year of the government’s tenure.

He alleged that for 25 years he had not seen such an atmosphere of despair in Himachal Pradesh as is prevailing these days.

“The swearing-in of the Congress government took place on December 11, 2022, and from the very next day it started working with vendetta politics,” he alleged.

“We thought that this unfair act of closing down institutions was done by the government by mistake, but we came to know that it was done deliberately,” he added.

He said that he couldn’t apprehend who was the advisor who suggested the government to shut down more than 620 government institutions, including 19 colleges and more than 280 schools.

He said these institutions were opened by the previous government for benefit of the poor with proper budget provisions and approval of the cabinet.

He said that the CM talks about changing the system and the change the Congress has brought was appointing a deputy CM in a small state like Himachal.

“In the name of change in the system, the CM has been giving cabinet-rank posts to his fellow friends and his party leaders and MLAs are awaiting to be adjusted in the government,” he said.

He alleged that the situation of the government in Himachal is not stable, as the MLAs of this government are speaking against their own government.