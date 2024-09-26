BJP targeted me for my honesty, says Kejriwal in Haryana’s Meham

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of getting AAP leaders arrested in false accusations. Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a public meeting in support of party's candidate from Meham assembly constituency. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Haryana, Kejriwal announced his five guarantees for the people of the state, including free electricity, free medical services, excellent government schools, ₹1,000 for women above the age of 18, and youth employment.

“... Prime Minister thought that Kejriwal is doing a lot of work. He needs to be stopped. They arrested all our party leaders. They wanted to attack my honesty. They made false accusations, called me a ‘bhrashtachari’ and a ‘chor’... I am roaming around in Delhi, people are saying that I can be anything but a ‘chor’... I resigned and said the people of Delhi will decide if I am honest or not...,” said Kejriwal in Meham constituency.

“I am giving you five guarantees. First, we will make electricity free...pending electricity bills would be waived. Second, we will make hospitals and Mohalla clinics and give free medical services. Third, we will make excellent government schools for your children. Fourth, all women above 18 years of age would be given ₹1,000 every month. Fifth, we will give employment to the youth. Whoever will form the government, it will not be without Kejriwal’s support,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal wrote a letter urging RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to step in and oversee the activities of the BJP. In a letter written on Wednesday, Kejriwal asked five questions to Mohan Bhagwat and asked him to take responsibility in matters of the BJP.

In the letter, Kejriwal asked, “BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, did you ever stop Modi ji from doing wrong things?”

He criticised the BJP for aligning with alleged ‘corrupt’ leaders and inducting them into the party.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 and the results for both Haryana and JK will be declared on October 8.