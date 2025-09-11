BJP trying to destroy AAP: MP Sanjay Singh on MLA Malik’s detention

The Lok Sabha member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday, strongly condemned detention of party MLA Mehraj Malik under stringent PSA and called it as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. AAP leader Sanjay Singh during the party's protest, in Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Singh reached here in the winter capital this morning on the instructions of party president and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and held a meeting with party workers and then talked to media persons. He was accompanied by senior party leader and incharge of J&K Imran Hussain.

“BJP is hellbent upon destroying AAP. They put Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, party MLA IN Gujarat and even me into jail and today, Mehraj Malik has been imprisoned,” he said.

“All this is being done to destroy AAP but we are not the ones who concede defeat,” he said.

“Our part MLA was demanding hospital for the people of his area but the BJP detained him under PSA, which is a dangerous act,” he said.

Malik, who is also the president of the J&K unit of AAP, was detained on Monday under the stringent law for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

“This (slapping PSA against Malik) is illegal and unconstitutional. It is an attempt to silence the voice of an elected member. Slapping PSA is 100% wrong,” Singh said.

“We will not sit quiet. We will hold protest rallies across the region and we will explore all possible legal options with our legal team and if needed, we will approach high court and even Supreme Court,” he asserted.

Singh squarely blamed the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the AAP by employing repressive tactics.

NC should act: PDP legislator Parra

After the arrest of Doda assembly member Mehraj Malik, under Public Safety Act, the PDP has asked the ruling NC to act against misuse of the PSA especially against hundreds of youth and now an elected legislator.

PDP legislative party leader and youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra said that the ruling party got votes in last assembly elections after they promised to end draconian PSA. “The NC leaders visited home to home in elections last year and promised to people that PSA will be ended if they come to power again. Now the PSA has been slapped against an elected assembly member. It’s time they should act,” he said.

Para said that Malik even used to say against PDP but his arrest under PSA is not acceptable. “I am reminding NC its own promise which they had made during elections on revocation of the PSA.”

He also said that speaker is a fatherly figure and holds nothing personal against him or his office. “During sessions, I have personally learned a lot from the way he conducted the House, upheld diversity, and accommodated voices. But as Custodian, his actions to protect legislators are equally important. If the speaker’s office won’t agitate, condemn, and defend an elected member, it sets a dangerous precedent. This is not about an individual but the institution, the last space left to represent J&K citizens. Instead of faulting my concern, the speaker should have supported it.”