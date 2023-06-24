BJP will win even if entire Oppn joins hands, says Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday targeted the Congress and other Opposition parties for conducting a joint meeting and blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘ending democracy in the country’, and said that even if all the parties will join hands, they can’t win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rajnath Singh was addressing the people in Chandigarh, as part of BJP’s public outreach “Sampark Se Samarthan”. (HT Photo)

“Instead of holding an all-Opposition party meeting on June 23, the Congress should have conducted the meeting on June 25 so that they could also celebrate the anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in India. It was Congress government which had imposed the Emergency in India and had ended the democracy but now, they are joining hands with other opposition parties and blaming BJP for doing so”, Rajnath Singh said, adding that BJP is giving an open challenge to Congress. “They can fight independently or unitedly but they cannot win the elections,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said so while addressing the people in Chandigarh, as part of BJP’s public outreach “Sampark Se Samarthan” to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre.

“I want to ask Congress that if BJP is ending democracy, then how Congress won Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan”, Rajnath questioned.

While hinting at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath said, “The mega meeting of fifteen Opposition parties in Patna remind me of a young man from opposition and I just want to say to him that –Jugnu ne sharab pee li hai, abh who sooraj ko bhi gali de ge. (Firefly has drunk alcohol and now he will abuse the sun too). But I am not calling someone a firefly and I am just narrating few lines.”

While detailing the law and order situation in Punjab, Rajnath said, “Everyone knows how the Aam Aadmi Party government has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state. I always remember and pay tribute to former Punjab chief minister and our old ally SAD’s leader Parkash Singh Badal, as we had strong and old relations with him. Even if he decided to quit NDA, he was very close to us because even if a member of NDA goes away from the NDA for any reason, we do not remove them from our hearts.”

“Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan is just four to five kms away from Punjab. But at the time of partition, had the Congress wanted, Kartarpur would have become a part of India. It was PM Narendra Modi who felt this pain and it is due to him that people of Punjab are now connected.”

The Union minister also shared detailed information about the development works and schemes started by the Modi government during the tenure of nine years and said that economically India is now becoming stronger and India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. According to Morgan Stanley, India’s economy will be among the top three nations in days to come.

“India’s respect has increased manifold internationally under the Modi government. No BJP leader has been accused of corruption in the Modi government, but in the 10-year tenure of Congress government, many ministers were accused of corruption. The Modi government has taken all possible steps to end corruption, he said.

Your focus should be on Manipur situation: AAP to Rajnath

Reacting to Rajnath Singh’s statement regarding law and order in Punjab. AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the defence minister is worried about Punjab, but oblivious to the situation in Manipur. “He should focus on controlling the volatile situation and violence in Manipur before making a statement on law and order in Punjab,” he said in a statement. Kang also accused the BJP of hurting the dignity and respect of constitutional institutions. “In non-BJP states, the governor openly speaks against the elected government and interferes. The governor of Punjab is openly siding with Haryana for share in Panjab University, and has ignored the decisions of the state cabinet in Punjab many times,” he claimed.