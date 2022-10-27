Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP allocated tickets after analysing the ground reports: Devendra Rana

BJP allocated tickets after analysing the ground reports: Devendra Rana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Devendra Singh Rana said that the party will soon convince their leaders who have filed their nomination as independent candidates

ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Devendra Singh Rana on Wednesday said that the tickets were distributed after assessing the candidate’s ground situation at various levels and based on various internal survey reports

“Tickets were allotted after a detailed study and comparison of the prospective candidates and keeping in view the various survey reports,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rana said the Congress party is falling like a sand house. Its internal structure has completely collapsed, and its big leaders are leaving the party and joining the BJP. Referring to the election of the national president of Congress, he said the party has become a party of only one family or their stooges.

Rana said that the party will soon convince their leaders who have filed their nomination as independent candidates. “Their aspirations are being seriously addressed and their possible solution is being sought, and the party is confident that all the leaders will be back in the mainstream and ensure the victory of the BJP,” he said.

