BJP-backed member elected zila parishad chairperson in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday claimed to have clinched the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of zila parishad in Karnal as both the candidates backed by the party were elected unopposed.

Even as the BJP did not contest the panchayat elections in Karnal district on the party symbol, party leaders claimed that BJP-backed candidates Parvesh Kumari and Reena Rani have been elected as zila parishad chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that Kumari, a resident of Bada Gaon was elected as zila parishad member from ward number 14, while Reena a resident of Kharkali village was elected from ward number 16.

The deputy commissioner also gave them certificates and congratulated them in the presence of BJP MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Ram Kumar Kashyap.

There are a total of 25 zila parish wards in Karnal and all the key parties, including BJP, Congress and JJP did not contest on party symbol.

