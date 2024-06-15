 BJP chief hits out at AAP-Cong for ₹7-cr revamp of cremation ground - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP chief hits out at AAP-Cong for 7-cr revamp of cremation ground

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 10:04 AM IST

The BJP chief said this amount could instead be used for welfare of public and MC’s own employees, who had been fighting for getting DC rates and delayed salaries

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra on Friday slammed the AAP-Congress alliance for passing the agenda to renovate the cremation ground in Sector 25 at a cost of 7 crore during the recent MC House meeting.

Claiming that the resolution was against public interest, he appealed to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit not to approve it. (HT Photo)
Claiming that the resolution was against public interest, he appealed to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit not to approve it. (HT Photo)

“What is the rationale behind spending over 7 crore for renovation on a structure which needs only minor repairs, as majority of the things are already there? It is sheer wastage of public money to plant fancy flowers, make mounds and do landscaping for 50 lakh. This is the plight of the AAP that claims to have come to power to eradicate corruption. What to talk of the Congress, which was thrown out of power from Centre in 2014 over corruption,” said Malhotra.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The BJP chief said this amount could instead be used for welfare of public and MC’s own employees, who had been fighting for getting DC rates and delayed salaries.

“Why cannot they use this money in development works in villages and colonies? Why cannot they pay the pending salaries of outsourced staff workers. But the AAP-Congress alliance prefers to waste public money by making inflated tenders,” he added.

Malhotra said the agenda was approved despite serious objections by BJP councillors.

Claiming that the resolution was against public interest, he appealed to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit not to approve it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP chief hits out at AAP-Cong for 7-cr revamp of cremation ground
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On