BJP chief hits out at AAP-Cong for 7-cr revamp of cremation ground

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra on Friday slammed the AAP-Congress alliance for passing the agenda to renovate the cremation ground in Sector 25 at a cost of ₹7 crore during the recent MC House meeting. Claiming that the resolution was against public interest, he appealed to Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit not to approve it. (HT Photo)

“What is the rationale behind spending over ₹7 crore for renovation on a structure which needs only minor repairs, as majority of the things are already there? It is sheer wastage of public money to plant fancy flowers, make mounds and do landscaping for ₹50 lakh. This is the plight of the AAP that claims to have come to power to eradicate corruption. What to talk of the Congress, which was thrown out of power from Centre in 2014 over corruption,” said Malhotra.

The BJP chief said this amount could instead be used for welfare of public and MC’s own employees, who had been fighting for getting DC rates and delayed salaries.

“Why cannot they use this money in development works in villages and colonies? Why cannot they pay the pending salaries of outsourced staff workers. But the AAP-Congress alliance prefers to waste public money by making inflated tenders,” he added.

Malhotra said the agenda was approved despite serious objections by BJP councillors.

Claiming that the resolution was against public interest, he appealed to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit not to approve it.