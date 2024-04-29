BJP-led govt has raised India’s esteem: Tandon

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon said Modi government has delivered exemplary performance during the last ten years by not only making India one of the leading economies of the world but also by raising its international esteem BJP candidate from Chandigarh attends a bike rally as a part of his election campaign. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering of city CAs, Tandon said the Congress is upset over new records of development being set by the government . He alleged that Congress always remained silent on issues of national interest, but the current government has resolved them.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At Kamalam, the BJP office in Sector-33, the Chartered Accountants warmly welcomed Sanjay Tandon and promised their full support to Tandon’s candidacy. Describing the BJP candidate as a social, friendly and local ‘citizen’, the Chartered Accountants assured that all of them will vote in favor of BJP for taking development works of the city to fruition.

Two Congress leaders, Parveen Narang ‘Bunty’ president of district Congress urban and Parikshit Rana, Youth Congress State vice-president on Sunday joined the BJP along supporters at the two different events today.

In addition, the Sood community also has lent its support to the BJP Chandigarh candidate, Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon on Sunday joined youth on motorcycles to lend a new youthful hue to his campaign. Tandon said, “I was reminded of my younger days when he used to accompany his father Balramji Dass Tandon on his bike during the election campaigns.