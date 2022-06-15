BJP-led Himachal govt under fire over water crisis
The opposition slammed the BJP-led state government over the prevailing water crisis in the state, especially in the state capital, Shimla, on Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh said the government’s slogan ‘har ghar jal’ had fallen flat as some localities had not received water for three to four days.
“The government is trying to make Shimla a smart city, but people are not getting even basic facilities.The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Corporation and municipal corporation have completely failed to ensure a smooth water supply in the city,” she said.
“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission pipes worth crores were bought, but are lying unutilised. In areas where pipes have been laid, there is no water,” she said.
Bheem Army stages demonstration
The Shimla Jal Prabahdhan Nigam has started rationing water to tide over the water shortage. Water is being supplied every alternate day but there are many localities, which are only getting water on the third or fourth day, with peripheral areas not receiving water supply for a week.
Activists of Bheem Army Ekta Mission also held a demonstration outside the mayor’s office, “The current situation is reminiscent of the 2018 water crisis when the taps went dry for 10 days,” said Ravi Kumar, state president of the organisation.
Kumar also gave the government a 24-hour ultimatum to regularise water supply in town. “If water supply is not streamlined within 24 hours, we will stage a sit-in protest outside MLA Suresh Bhadrwaj’s residence,” he said.
