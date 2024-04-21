BJP’s development vision will take Chandigarh to new heights: Tandon

BJP’s Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon on Saturday said the double engine development vision of the BJP will take Chandigarh to new heights. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during his campaign in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT photo)

He said it was time Chandigarh realised that the BJP’s “double engine of growth and development” was pitted against the “double engine of corruption” led by the Congress-AAP alliance.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The way the Congress has agreed to join hands with AAP clearly demonstrates how weak-kneed the party has become in the city. A horde of corruption cases have been registered against AAP leaders and it is a pity that the Congress has decided to partner up with the party whose supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, along with other senior party leaders, has been behind the bars,” said Tandon.

He added while many senior Congress leaders were on bail in various cases of economic irregularities, senior AAP leaders were already behind the bars.

Auto drivers’ union extends support to Tandon

Mithila Auto Union, Sector 43, along with other sections of the community, on Saturday announced their support to BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon.

Tandon promised to address several issues raised by the community, including a designated place for auto drivers to park their vehicles.

Addressing the gathering, Tandon said, “I assure you that if I am elected to power no one can challenge the rights of auto drivers in the city. No more police or administration members will bother auto drivers in the city. A dedicated auto park will also be made with a proper facility.”

Trigun Paswan, president of the Mithila Auto Union, said they were looking up to Tandon with great expectation of resolve their problems.

Members of AAP’s media team join BJP

Dr Sheenu and Sushil Aggarwal from AAP’s media team joined the BJP on Saturday. Tandon and local party chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra welcomed them into the BJP fold.